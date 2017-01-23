WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Win Third Eye Blind Tickets … Listen To Jayn At 6:05P

January 23, 2017 8:51 AM
Filed Under: Third Eye Blind

All this week, Jayn has tickets to see Third Eye Blind with special guest Silversun Pickups on Sunday, July 23 at the Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley courtesy of Another Planet.

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to at Jayn at 6:05p for the cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 instantly wins a pair of tickets to be Alice’s guest at the concert.

GET IN ON THE PRE-SALE

The special Third Eye Blind pre-sale is Wednesday (1/25) from 10am thru Thursday (1/26) at 11:59pm.
Presale password TWENTY at www.ticketmaster.com and www.APEConcerts.com.

TICKETS TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC GO ON SALE FRIDAY 1/27 AT 10AM AT ticketmaster.com.

GRAB FULL SHOW INFO AT apeconcerts.com.

