Twitter Thought Troy Aikman Looked Like Jay-Z During The NFC Championship Game

January 23, 2017 12:57 PM
Filed Under: Jay-Z, Troy Aikman

The match-up between the Packers and the Falcons may have been a dud but it created Twitter speculations about Jay-Z and Troy Aikman.

Aikman, a retired Hall of Fame quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, was the broadcast partner with Joe Buck for the Fox broadcast of the game.

During the broadcast, a particular close-up of the Aikman sent Twitter into a frenzy of how much the former QB looked like the current Mr. Beyonce.

Check out the side-by-side and decide for yourself.

And repeat after me:

“Ninety-nine problems but Joe Buck ain’t one …”

