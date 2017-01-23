Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.23.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –‘Hunted’ – the world’s most elaborate game of hide & go seek, how many people still own an actual book, and more!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –A few funny (possibly not funny) things about the inauguration, gynecologist says no to Gwyneth Paltrow that women should not put jade eggs in their vaginas, and how the movies ranked in the box office!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –The Razzys are out, Kimojis, those cheating Patriots, crushed by trees, and bad body language mistakes during interviews!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!