Sarah And Vinnie’s Classic Secret Show Podcast: 1.23.2017

January 23, 2017 10:11 AM
Secret Show Podcast for January 23rd, 2017

Once the secret is really out, what’s wrong with telling it again?! Check out some “Classic” Sarah & Vinnie Secret Show Podcasts!

Secret Show Podcast for February 7th, 2013!

An email from a listener telling us about her date with Intern Ian, and some Bad Advice: when to take action on filing for divorce, and whether or not to attend a a secret lover’s memorial.

This Podcast is for ears 18 years of age and up only, thank you!

Secret Show 1.23.2017

