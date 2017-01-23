Sarah And Vinnie’s Classic Secret Show Podcast: 1.23.2017

Secret Show Podcast for January 23rd, 2017

Secret Show Podcast for February 7th, 2013!

An email from a listener telling us about her date with Intern Ian, and some Bad Advice: when to take action on filing for divorce, and whether or not to attend a a secret lover’s memorial.

This Podcast is for ears 18 years of age and up only, thank you!

Secret Show 1.23.2017

