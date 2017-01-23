WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Mumford & Sons Announce Three Headlining US Tour Dates

January 23, 2017 9:30 AM
Filed Under: Mumford and Sons

By Amanda Wicks

Mumford & Sons announced three new headlining US tour dates today (January 23rd).

The band doesn’t have plans to tour extensively across the country in 2017, but they will be on the road throughout May. In addition to supporting U2 for their The Joshua Tree 30th Birthday Celebrations and performing at Hangout Festival and Boston Calling Music Festival, Mumford & Sons will be playing three individual shows.

The shows will take place May 23rd through May 25th and will be held in Louisville, Kentucky, Burgettstown, Pennsylvania and Camden, New Jersey, respectively. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27th and more information is available at Mumford & Sons’ website.

Check out Mumford’s full plans below.

5/12 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place (w/ U2)
5/14 – Seattle, Washington @ CenturyLink Field(w/ U2)
5/17 – Santa Clara, California @ Levi’s Stadium (w/ U2)
5/19-5/21 – Gulf Shores, Alabama @ Hangout Festival
5/23 –  Louisville, Kentucky @ KFC YUM Centre
5/24 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania @ KeyBank Pavilion
5/25 – Camden, New Jersey @ BB&T Pavilion
5/26-5/28 – Boston, Massachusetts @ Boston Calling Music Festival

