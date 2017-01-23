James Arthur is coming to the Alice Lounge on Monday, January 30 and you could be our guest!

Win your way into our private Alice Lounge performance with James Arthur courtesy of Columbia Records.

So how does 171 million views on YouTube sound? James Arthur has racked up even more than that on his instant-classic “Say You Won’t Let Go” – the most romantic song to include a vomit reference ever?! We cannot wait to see him live in this intimate space!

Listen to Alice (1/23 – 1/27) all week long to win. When you hear Sarah and Vinnie, Gretchen and Jayn give the cue to call and win, be caller 9 at 1-800-400-FM97 to get on the guest list.



.