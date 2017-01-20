Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.20.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Bob Seger releases tribute song for Glenn Frey: “Glenn Song”, the presidential inauguration, Serena Williams makes a reporter apologize at a press conference, washing brand new clothes, and a few fast facts!

7-8am –More stats on the presidential inauguration, Stephen Colbert brings back alter ego to thank President Obama, Cuba Gooding Jr. files for divorce from wife Sara Kapfer after more than twenty years of marriage, Raiders file paperwork for Las Vegas move, how two people deal with a car accident, and binge drinking on your twenty first birthday!

8-9am –The big NFL games coming up this weekend, how many fathers wish they could spend more time with their kids even if affects their paycheck, and another tenant vs. owner case!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

