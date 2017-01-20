Alice Sends You To Music’s Biggest Night!

WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

January 20, 2017 5:00 PM
Filed Under: Train

All year long, Alice is celebrating our 21st Birthday. This month, we are rolling out the Red Carpet and sending you to Los Angeles to party at “Music’s biggest Night” including tickets to the 59th annual Awards show, roundtrip airfare, and a 2-night hotel stay courtesy of Republic Records. Starting Monday… get in the running to win Alice’s Grand Prize trip to LA to join the celebs and VIP’s at Staples Center.

HERE IS HOW TO WIN:

Listen weekdays (1/17 – 1/27) on the 05’s at 9a, noon, 3p and 5p for the cue to call. This week, caller 97 at 1-800-400-FM97 instantly wins a pair of tickets to see TRAIN with special guests O.A.R. and opener Natasha Bedingfield when their Play That Song Tour comes to Shoreline Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 8 courtesy of Live Nation…AND gets in the running to win the Grand Prize trip to “Music’s Biggest Night.”

TRAIN
WITH SPECIAL GUESTS O.A.R
And opener Natasha Bedingfield

SATURDAY, JULY 8
SHORELINE AMPHITHEATRE

TRAIN announced their 2017 Play That Song Tour. You can see TRAIN live in concert on Saturday, July 8 at Shoreline Amphitheatre with special guests O.A.R and opener Natasha Bedingfield.

TICKETS GO ON SALE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC on Friday, January 27 at 10am at www.livenation.com.

