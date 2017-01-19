Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.19.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Fiona Apple’s newest hit, the People’s Choice Awards, it’s Obama’s last day in office, and a study on men crying at work!

7-8am –Live-shooting with Woody Harrelson at 2am, Third Eye Blind to play its entire self-titled debut album on new tour dates, Alanis Morissette manager admits he stole five million dollars, being raised by a kidnapper, the worst area of drought in California, and sneezing a baby out!

8-9am –Another Dance off with the ladies on the show, Janelle Monáe, Maxwell, and Indigo Girls to perform at women’s march protest!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

