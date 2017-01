So blessed. So moved. So grateful. Can’t believe this is my life. Never going to take it for granted. Always going to give back. Thank you.

I’ve been hooked on ‘This Is Us’ since that flawless pilot because I’m a sane person.

Is it as good as ‘Parenthood’? Who cares? This show kills it.

And it’s coming back for not 1, but 2 more seasons! 36 episodes, people! #ThatsAWin

Watch the cast get all adorable about the renewal here!