Kesha Opens Up about ‘Devastating’ Dr. Luke Lawsuit

By Hayden Wright

Kesha’s career took a backseat when she accused producer Dr. Luke of sexual assault and fought to gain independence from his label and corporate overlords. And while Kesha made some smart efforts at a comeback in 2016, she’s not quite all the way “back” yet. The singer-songwriter sat down with Viceland to discuss how these years of litigation have taken their toll on her career.

“When you work really hard at something, then to have it taken away from you is pretty devastating,” she said. “I worked my ass off for a lot of years to be able to do it: I sang backup vocals and the first couple songs I was on, I didn’t give a f— because I just had this one vision. Once you earn that and make that happen, it is definitely a mind f—.”

Most recently, Kesha has been experimenting with country influences. She discussed prepping for a Bob Dylan tribute concert and why the genre suits her.

“I’ve always loved country music and listened to it a lot growing up, so now I’m like kind of allowing myself to just tap into like my music roots a little more recently,” she said. “Here, it really is the utmost importance to tell the story, and that’s really what Nashville songwriting is about — the song is the most important thing.”

Nevertheless, Kesha seems proud of the progress she’s made, all things considered.

“I think I am just like finding my voice in the world and so the past three years has been me taking my center and myself back and my voice.”

Watch the interview here: