Kanye West Not ‘Traditionally American’ Enough for Trump Inauguration

By Amanda Wicks

Considering the trouble Donald Trump and his staff have had arranging notable performers for his inauguration, some have wondered why Kanye West isn’t involved. After all, Yeezy did meet with Trump in December and even said he would’ve voted for the candidate if he had voted at all.

So why isn’t West performing at the inauguration alongside Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down? Tom Barrack, chairman of the Presidential Inauguration Committee, has the answer. Speaking with CNN‘s Erin Burnett, Barrack said they hadn’t even asked West because the calendar is already booked. “The venue we have for entertainment is filled out, it’s perfect, it’s going to be typically and traditionally American,” Barrack said.

He added, “He’s been great, he considers himself a friend of the president-elect, but it’s not the venue.”

So far, besides Keith and 3 Doors Down, the “traditionally American” event includes America’s Got Talent runner-up Jackie Evancho, Lee Greenwood, Tony Orlando, Jon Voight, DJ Ravidrums, The Piano Guys, Tim Rushlow (“Little Texas”), Larry Stewart (“Restless Heart”) and Marty Roe (“Diamond Rio”).