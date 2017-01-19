WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Jerry Rice Catches Flak For Popeyes Chicken Helmet

January 19, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: Jerry Rice

49er great Jerry Rice has recently been featured in commercials for Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and the latest one is raising some eyebrows.

The controversy is coming from a commercial entitled “Popeyes Wingovations with Jerry Rice.” In the ad, Rice dons what is referred to as a “Taste Mask.” Basically, it is a football helmet with a spinning fried chicken wing attached to the facemask for “360 degrees of pure wing rotation for handsfree wing eating.”

The advertisement is clearly supposed to be a farce with Rice also wearing a shirt made of napkins and a hat for dipping sauces but the internet is still not pleased with the Hall of Famer.

 

 

 

 
Watch the commercial below and let us know what you think.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

