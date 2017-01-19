Jerry Rice Catches Flak For Popeyes Chicken Helmet

49er great Jerry Rice has recently been featured in commercials for Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and the latest one is raising some eyebrows.

The controversy is coming from a commercial entitled “Popeyes Wingovations with Jerry Rice.” In the ad, Rice dons what is referred to as a “Taste Mask.” Basically, it is a football helmet with a spinning fried chicken wing attached to the facemask for “360 degrees of pure wing rotation for handsfree wing eating.”

The advertisement is clearly supposed to be a farce with Rice also wearing a shirt made of napkins and a hat for dipping sauces but the internet is still not pleased with the Hall of Famer.

Jerry Rice is a spokesman for Popeyes..and they have him holding giant biscuits and wearing a helmet with a piece of chicken on it 🚂#wtf pic.twitter.com/Zg5goUuj7U — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) January 18, 2017

Bruh what is Jerry Rice doing? pic.twitter.com/o90pqWzbwB — Prince of Ankh-Right (@Itzshowtim3__) January 18, 2017

Jerry Rice whole career void pic.twitter.com/OCwhqbZyfe — 20:01® (@IAMKRIS24) January 18, 2017

The name Jerry Rice used to mean somthing out here. Smh.pic.twitter.com/D3MUeYFiyr — Sad & Moody (@BosNaud) January 18, 2017



Watch the commercial below and let us know what you think.

