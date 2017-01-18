Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.18.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –‘The Bachelor’, Gwyneth Paltrow’s newest trend, and social media on the decline!

7-8am –Jerry Seinfeld Netflix deal includes two stand-up specials, Lady Gaga is getting ready for the Superbowl, the death of George Michael, and President Obama pardons a few people who he feels served the proper sentences!

8-9am –The new version of ‘Survivor’, The Rock surprises a fan with an amazing gift, and KD may possibly stay with the Warriors!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

