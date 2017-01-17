Win Tickets To See Bastille!

BASTILLE “Wild, Wild World Tour 2017 is coming to the Greek Theater at UC Berkeley on Sunday, April 23rd.
GET IN ON THE PRE-SALE
Thursday, (1/19) 10am – 11:59pm at www.APEconcerts.com and www.ticketmaster.com.
Password: WILDWORLD
TICKETS ON SALE to the general public on Friday (1/20) at 10am at www.ticketmaster.com.
WIN BASTILLE TICKETS FROM ALICE
Be Alice’s guest at the Bastille concert. Listen all weekend (1/21 – 1/22) from noon to 5p for the cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing into the studio at 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 instantly wins a pair of tickets to the April 23rd Bastille concert at the Greek Theater courtesy of Another Planet.