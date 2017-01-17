WATCH: Drew Barrymore As Suburban Zombie In ‘Santa Clarita Diet’

The latest Netflix original series has Barrymore as an undead realtor in suburban Los Angeles.
Joel (Timothy Olyphant) and Sheila (Drew Barrymore) have the perfect lives as Santa Clarita realtors until one morning when Sheila literally wakes up dead. With her change comes a zombie-like need for flesh and an all new vitality. Joel, Sheila, and their two children are forced to adapt or lose everything.
“The family that slays together … stays together.”
Santa Clarita Diet premieres only on Netflix on February 3, 2017.
