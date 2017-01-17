WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

WATCH: Drew Barrymore As Suburban Zombie In ‘Santa Clarita Diet’

January 17, 2017 8:45 AM
Filed Under: Drew Barrymore, Netflix, Santa Clarita Diet, Timothy Olyphant

The latest Netflix original series has Barrymore as an undead realtor in suburban Los Angeles.

Joel (Timothy Olyphant) and Sheila (Drew Barrymore) have the perfect lives as Santa Clarita realtors until one morning when Sheila literally wakes up dead. With her change comes a zombie-like need for flesh and an all new vitality. Joel, Sheila, and their two children are forced to adapt or lose everything.

“The family that slays together … stays together.”

Santa Clarita Diet premieres only on Netflix on February 3, 2017.

scd us WATCH: Drew Barrymore As Suburban Zombie In Santa Clarita Diet

 feet WATCH: Drew Barrymore As Suburban Zombie In Santa Clarita Diet

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live