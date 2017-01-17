Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.17.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Jimmy Superfly Snuka passed away, when to give your child a sick day, and how much screen time you should allow yourself and your loved ones!

7-8am –Gwen Stefani Sued for $25 Million Over ”Spark the Fire’, a box office update, single mom strength, and the least stressful jobs!

8-9am –An update on the Tower Of Power Members, evidence that Elvis Presley is alive, “Chips” coming soon, the Hollyweed artist, “is it wrong”, how a lady saves twenty seven thousand dollars, a few fast facts, and Jack Daniels now making whiskey flavored coffee!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

