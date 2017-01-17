WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Jerry Seinfeld Bringing ‘Comedians In Cars’ Series And 2 New Stand-Up Shows To Netflix

January 17, 2017 3:17 PM
Filed Under: Jerry Seinfeld, Netflix

Netflix is now the exclusive outlet for new work from legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld.

Starting in 2017, Seinfeld’s Emmy-nominated series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee will be available exclusively on Netflix with 24 new episodes slated.

Seinfeld will also be filming two new stand-up specials for the streaming network.

“Jerry is known the world over as both a great TV innovator and beloved comic voice,” said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer at Netflix. “We are incredibly proud to welcome him to the Netflix comedy family.”

Exact dates of the premieres were not yet made available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live