Jerry Seinfeld Bringing ‘Comedians In Cars’ Series And 2 New Stand-Up Shows To Netflix

Netflix is now the exclusive outlet for new work from legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld.

Starting in 2017, Seinfeld’s Emmy-nominated series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee will be available exclusively on Netflix with 24 new episodes slated.

Seinfeld will also be filming two new stand-up specials for the streaming network.

“Jerry is known the world over as both a great TV innovator and beloved comic voice,” said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer at Netflix. “We are incredibly proud to welcome him to the Netflix comedy family.”

Exact dates of the premieres were not yet made available.