Alice Sends You To Music’s Biggest Night!

January 17, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Zac Brown Band

Alice turns 21 this year … and we’re celebrating by sending you to LA to party at “Music’s Biggest Night” -including tickets to the 59th annual Award show, roundtrip airfare and a 2-night hotel stay courtesy of Republic Records.

HERE’S HOW TO WIN:

Listen weekdays (1/17 – 1/20) on the 05’s at 9a, noon, 3p and 5p for the cue to call. Caller 97 instantly wins tickets to see ZAC BROWN BAND October 27th at Shoreline Amphitheatre courtesy of Live Nation… AND gets in the running to win Alice’s exclusive LA getaway to party at Music’s Biggest Night February 12th at Staples Center. OFFICIAL RULES

ZAC BROWN BAND “WELCOME HOME” 2017 TOUR IS COMING TO SHORELINE AMPHITHEATRE!

Zac Brown Band is coming to Shoreline Amphitheatre on October 27th. Tickets go on sale Friday (1/20) at 10am at www.livenation.com.

GET IN ON THE ZAC BROW BAND PRE-SALE

Thursday 1/19 from 10am to 10pm with code “homegrown”
www.livenation.com

 
HERE’S ANOTHER WAY TO WIN A TRIP!
