The three-day weekend (1/14 – 1/16) win tickets to see Cirque Du Soleil LUZIA. The show is headed to San Jose – Taylor Street Bridge February 4th thru March 1st.

Here’s how to win:

Listen from noon to 5 for the cue to call. When you hear it, caller 9 at 1-800-400-FM97 wins a pair of tickets courtesy of Live Nation

PHOTOS: LUZIA ‘A Waking Dream of Mexico’ by Cirque du Soleil

Purchase tickets to see Cirque Du Soleil LUZIA at Taylor Street Bridge – San Jose at www.cirquedusoleil.com.