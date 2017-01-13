WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Does Taylor Swift’s Birthday Message to Zayn Malik Tease Upcoming Video?

"HAPPY Z DAY" January 13, 2017 4:50 AM
Filed Under: Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik

By Robyn Collins

“HAPPY Z DAY.” That’s the birthday message Taylor Swift left on Instagram for the now 24-year old Zayn Malik on Thursday (Jan. 12).

The note may offer a sneak peek of a new project the pair have been working onThe two pop superstars teamed up for a track on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, and there is speculation that the image accompanying the post features a still from a music video for their song, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” And just last week reports surfaced that the two had damaged a London hotel room during the making of a video.

Related: Nicki Minaj, Halsey, More Contribute to ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Soundtrack

Malik recently credited his girlfriend Gigi Hadid for initiating the collaboration with Swift. In a radio interview, the former One Directioner shared, “The interesting thing was she’s actually friends with Gi, so she already reached out because [producer] Jack [Antonoff] had just played her the song anyway. She mentioned to me that she liked the song so I already kind of knew in the back of my head that she liked it so I asked her if she wanted to be on it and she was cool with it.”

With Fifty Shades Darker hitting theaters February. 10, the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” video should be on the way soon.

HAPPY Z DAY

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live