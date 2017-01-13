WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.13.2017

January 13, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Download, Full Show, Podcast, Sarah and Vinnie

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.13.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Two members of Tower of Power hit by train but in stable condition, a few men charged for Kim Kardashian’s robbery, Miley on the toilet, a little bit about the NFL, and couple quick fast facts!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –Paula Patton has broken her silence about the death of her former father-in-law Alan Thicke, Ed Sheeran gained and lost fifty pounds, being superstitious, and using adult toys!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –Five things that’ll make you more productive, how long it takes you to pay off your school degrees, gummy dongs, how a man tries to hide the copy of his mug shot picture, and the best jobs in America!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

 
RSS SubscriptioniTunes SubscriptionPlay.it

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!

More from Sarah And Vinnie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live