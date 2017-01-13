Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.13.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Two members of Tower of Power hit by train but in stable condition, a few men charged for Kim Kardashian’s robbery, Miley on the toilet, a little bit about the NFL, and couple quick fast facts!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –Paula Patton has broken her silence about the death of her former father-in-law Alan Thicke, Ed Sheeran gained and lost fifty pounds, being superstitious, and using adult toys!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –Five things that’ll make you more productive, how long it takes you to pay off your school degrees, gummy dongs, how a man tries to hide the copy of his mug shot picture, and the best jobs in America!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!