WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

How Ed Sheeran Just Lost 50 Pounds (Really)

January 13, 2017 5:01 PM
Filed Under: Ed Sheeran

The first thing I thought when I saw the new Ed publicity photos was “He’s SO SKINNY!”

If you’ve thought the same thing when you’ve seen him recently, here’s the story – I guess when he took his recent “break” he gained a lot of weight.  (He says he thought his clothes were shrinking in the dryer.  Spoiler alert: they weren’t.)

So, when it was time for the “break” (we were on a break!!!) to be over, he wanted to get rid of the weight he’d put on.

In order to do that he eliminated ONE thing from his diet.  Guesses as to what it was?

Beer.

Delicious, delicious beer. DAMN IT.

Here’s the whole story – including other life-altering things he did on his “break.”

More from Jayn
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live