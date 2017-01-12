WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Taco Bell Rolling Out The Naked Chicken Chalupa With Fried Chicken Shell

January 12, 2017 3:16 PM
Filed Under: Taco Bell

Just when you thought your trip to Taco Bell could not get more gut busting!

Introducing the Naked Chicken Chalupa.

Yup, that is fried chicken in the place of the chalupa shell. I repeat, the shell is fried fricking chicken.

Per Taco Bell’s Newsroom: “The shell is made with four ounces of marinated, all-white-meat, antibiotic-free* chicken kicked up with bold Mexican spices and seasoning, and is packed with fresh shredded lettuce, diced ripe tomatoes, cheddar cheese and creamy avocado ranch. The mouthwatering combination brings a fresh, crisp flavor with a kick of spice to the menu like never before.”

It drops nationwide on January 26th for $2.99 or in a $5 Box including a Naked Chicken Chalupa, Doritos® Locos Taco, Crunchy Taco and Medium Drink.

The shell is the chicken. The chicken is the shell. The #NakedChickenChalupa will be exposed January 26.

A photo posted by Taco Bell (@tacobell) on

 feet Taco Bell Rolling Out The Naked Chicken Chalupa With Fried Chicken Shell

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

