Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.12.2017
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am –Who the Weeknd is dating now, getting stopped at the airport, Ben Affleck gets patted down, “Show me the Money”, more NFL teams moving to different cities/states, a newly engaged couple, and how to relieve stress at work!
Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)
7-8am –More on diarrhea, Mayweather is trying to fight a certain MMA fighter, Lynsi Snyder of In-N-Out Burger company tells all, and the current status of California’s drought!
Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)
8-9am –Tupac’s love poem, Charlie sheen shares who his favorite/least favorite costars were, Jamie Foxx to host ‘beat Shazam’ game show, the guy who cut a hole in his ceiling, and a few fast facts!
Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)
9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, we finally peak for the week with the movie review: ‘Live By Night’, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!
Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)
RSS Subscription – iTunes Subscription – Play.it