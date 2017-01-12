Lefty O’Doul’s Moving From Union Square Area After 59 Years

Union Square neighborhood stalwart, Lefty O’Doul’s is set to leave its current location at 333 Geary Street.
According to CBS San Francisco, Lefty’s plans to stay open and will announce a new location at a press conference on Friday.
Lefty’s opened at the Geary Street location in 1958 after spending the previous 17 years on Powell Street. The restaurant is named after San Francisco native Francis “Lefty” O’Doul. O’Doul is a Baseball Hall of Famer that played for the Giants and managed the minor league San Francisco Seals.