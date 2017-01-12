Don’t Get Too Excited About WOW Air’s $69.00 Tickets To Europe From SFO and LAX

WOW Air recently announced crazy cheap each way flights to Europe from San Francisco. Flights like $69.00 one way from SFO to Edinburgh, Bristol, Stockholm, Copenhagen and destinations like Paris or Amsterdam for $199.

Remember, buyer beware.

The rates are not REALLY too good to be true but read the fine print.

WOW Air, like many budget airlines, makes a lot of their money off of charging extra for absolutely everything.

Want to check a bag?

$70.99 each way.

Want to pick your seat?

$7.99 – $60.99 each way.

I chose the middle of the road ‘XL Legroom’ for an extra $20.99.

Another concern is the return flight. I picked one of the few $69.00 flights to Stockholm and the cheapest flight back available the next three week was $179.99.

Bringing my total to $432.95. Which is still pretty cheap but not quite a bargain when you also factor in that WOW charges for food, drinks, and entertainment on the flight. 10-hour flights plus stop overs in Reykjavik, Iceland could add another $100 to your trip.

If you are willing to forgo all the normal perks of travel to Europe and go with a small carry-on (which is free – there is a charge for larger) round trip to Stockholm for $248.99 is a steal even in the dead of winter.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.