Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.11.2016

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Today’s 6-7am Podcast!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –Today’s 7-8am Podcast!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –Today’s 8-9am Podcast!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!