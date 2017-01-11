WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

LISTEN: Talking The Coolest Merch (And What He’s Up To Now!) With Bauhaus’ Daniel Ash

January 11, 2017 10:15 AM
Filed Under: Bauhaus, Ben Fong-Torres, Daniel Ash, Love and Rockets, So Alive

Daniel Ash (Bauhaus, Love and Rockets, Tones on Tail) has THE coolest merch – you can go online and order handwritten lyrics to his songs! Yes, he’ll write ’em out and send ’em to you.  *just passed out*

I discovered this through a mutual friend (random right? that’s explained in the audio) and bought Love and Rockets’ “So Alive” immediately … cannot frame fast enough.

So I wanted to catch up with Daniel Ash about that badass merch, and about what he’s doing now – and there’s a Ben Fong-Torres connection too!?!


