Nicki Minaj, Halsey, More Contribute to ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Soundtrack

January 11, 2017 10:45 AM
Filed Under: Halsey, John Legend, Nick Jonas, Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, Tove Lo, Zayn

By Amanda Wicks

Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik have already released their single for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” and now details about the rest of the album’s songs have come to light.

Halsey, John Legend, Sia, Kygo, Tove Lo, Anderson East and more contributed songs to the follow-up of 2015’s erotic film Fifty Shades of Grey. And Nick Jonas and Nicki Minaj collaborated for what’s sure to be a banger track, “Bom Bidi Bom.”

Fifty Shades of Grey‘s original soundtrack launched The Weeknd’s dark and brooding hit “Earned It,” alongside other original and reimagined tracks. From the looks of it, the sequel will not disappoint.

The Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack will be available to pre-order beginning January 13th. Fifty Shades Darker, which stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, hits theaters February 10th.

Check out the full track listing below.

