Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.10.2016

January 10, 2017 9:48 AM
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Donald Trump’s tweet, Dana White response to Meryl Streep, and why you’d bring a beer in the shower!

7-8am –A big Green Day announcement, the beef between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy, Scott Budman from NBC Bay Area joins the show to talk about the newest technology at the Consumer Electronics Show, and online dating!

8-9am –A few sad deaths, Ed Sheeran talks about giving the song “Love Yourself” to Justin Bieber, things that happened last year, and the average American’s porn watching habits!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

