Madonna Discusses Family, Sexism and Younger Lovers

By Hayden Wright

Madonna has spent more than three decades telling her haters where to shove it, and in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar shows no signs of slowing down. At this stage of her career, the Queen of Pop knows the score about sexism, ageism and defying her critics’ expectations.

“I’ve created a very unconventional family. I have lovers who are three decades younger than me,” she said. “This makes people very uncomfortable.”

The outspoken pop icon spent much of 2016 lobbying against Donald Trump’s presidential aspirations. With President-Elect Trump days from assuming office, Madonna says she wants to use her platform for more than just making music…some observational comedy may be en route in 2017.

“I’m liking the idea more and more of just standing up with a microphone and talking,” she said. “I keep telling Amy Schumer and Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock that I’m going to do stand-up and they’d better watch out. I’m coming. I’m coming right behind them.”

Despite the wisdom and opportunities that her legendary status afford, Madonna confessed that she sometimes feels “oppressed” by the puritanical, judgmental culture she’s spent decades subverting.

“I know a lot of people would go, ‘Oh, that’s ridiculous for you to say that. You’re a successful white, wealthy pop star,’ but I’ve had the s— kicked out of me for my entire career,” she says. “And a large part of that is because I’m female.”