Coin-Op Arcade Bar Now Open In San Francisco

The Coin-Op Game Room, located in SOMA nestled between The Grand and Hotel Utah, is now open.

The bar and restaurant menu features food choices ranging from fresh doughnuts and burgers to poutine and pizza plus cocktails and “16 beers on tap are curated to highlight the microbrewery explosion of California, with an emphasis on San Diego, Sacramento, and of course Bay Area breweries and specialty ciders.”

Beyond the gastronomic delights, The Coin-Op Game Room has pinball machines, stand-up video games, shuffleboard and more.

Think of it as if Dave and Buster’s had style, gourmet food, a great drinks.

<script src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.6" async></script> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/coinopsanfrancisco/photos/a.124195237727471.26594.124194007727594/759735160840139"></div> <p>

<script src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.6" async></script> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/coinopsanfrancisco/photos/a.124194064394255.26593.124194007727594/759736574173331/"></div> <p>

The Coin-Op Game Room is open 4 pm – 2 am daily (Kitchen Open Nightly Until 1 am) and has a pretty extensive Happy Hour offered from 4pm – 7 pm (Mon – Friday).

.