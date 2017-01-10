Click here to find the latest information on the tragedy in Oakland, and find out how you can help.

Coin-Op Arcade Bar Now Open In San Francisco

January 10, 2017 10:25 AM
Filed Under: The Coin-Op Game Room

The Coin-Op Game Room, located in SOMA nestled between The Grand and Hotel Utah, is now open.

The bar and restaurant menu features food choices ranging from fresh doughnuts and burgers to poutine and pizza plus cocktails and “16 beers on tap are curated to highlight the microbrewery explosion of California, with an emphasis on San Diego, Sacramento, and of course Bay Area breweries and specialty ciders.”

Beyond the gastronomic delights, The Coin-Op Game Room has pinball machines, stand-up video games, shuffleboard and more.

Think of it as if Dave and Buster’s had style, gourmet food, a great drinks.

 

The Coin-Op Game Room is open 4 pm – 2 am daily (Kitchen Open Nightly Until 1 am) and has a pretty extensive Happy Hour offered from 4pm – 7 pm (Mon – Friday).
.

