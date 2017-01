Sad day for a Northern California landmark.

The tunnel giant Sequoia known as the Pioneer Cabin Tree was destroyed in recent storms.

According to the Park, the tree’s base was hollowed out in the 1880s. Pedestrians and cars were once allowed to pass through, but recently passage was limited to people only.

Giant sequoias are the tallest trees in the world and can live 3,000 years.

Photos reveal the tree splintered and fell.