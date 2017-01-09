Click here to find the latest information on the tragedy in Oakland, and find out how you can help.

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.09.2016

January 9, 2017 10:41 AM
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Everything you need to know about the Golden Globes from last night, Football, Moana, movies, and texts!

7-8am –The Trump and Donald beef, a video that you probably shouldn’t watch, how the movies ranked in the box office, and FBI arrests Volkswagen executive on fraud charges!

8-9am –Mariah Carey’s New Years Eve performance, an update on the bad man, an update on the Kim Kardashian robbery, Alexa, and the George Lucas Museum!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

