Alice Has U2 Tickets All week Long

January 9, 2017 1:15 AM
Filed Under: U2

Alice is 21… and we’re partying all year. This week we’re celebrating with tickets to see U2 – Performing The Joshua Tree album live for the first time ever… IN IT’S ENTIRETY with special guests Mumford & Sons – May 17th to Levi’s Stadium. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 17th… BUT YOU CAN WIN THEM BEFORE YOU CAN BUY THEM… ALL WEEK ON ALICE.

HERE’S HOW TO WIN U2 TICKETS:

Listen to Alice @ 97.3 on the 05’s at 9a, noon and 5p for the cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 97 instantly wins a pair of tickets to see U2 courtesy of Live Nation.

DON’T MISS U2 LIVE AT LEVI’S STADIUM:

U2
The Joshua Tree Tour 2017
Celebrating 30 years of their legendary album
With special guest Mumford & Sons

May 17th
Levi’s Stadium
U2 will be performing the entire Joshua Tree album live for the 1st time ever

TICKETS ARE ON SALE TUESDAY, JANUARY 17TH AT 10AM At www.Livenation.com.

