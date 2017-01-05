Kylie Jenner’s 2017 Calendar Prints Her Birthdate Wrong

Seems like Mariah’s not the only one having a not-so-great first week of 2017. The second highest earning Kardashian/Jenner, next to sister Kim, Kylie Jenner, is having some issues with her newly released 2017 Calendar. In particular, the day of her birth.

It looks like the 19 year-old reality star’s birthday is listed as August 20th when her actual birthday lands on August 10th. Oops! Fans quickly jumped to social media to address the boo boo.

@KylieJenner we share the same birthday of august 10th but your calendar says august 20th…#stillcutedoe pic.twitter.com/Rbao22soHz — amberbrazeau (@Ambam0221) December 18, 2016

Earlier in the week, Jenner’s App team retracted a “very personal” post that spoke of Kylie and Tyga’s steamy love life. The team apologized for the mishap and said it was “not in Kylie’s words.” Jenner tweeted:

a post went up today quoting something that I NEVER EVER said or saw. A very personal post that I would never ever approve. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 3, 2017

