Justin Timberlake Sinks Two Half-Court Shots

The star was playin' around in L.A. January 4, 2017 6:38 AM
By Hayden Wright

Last night, Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel went to a Lakers game: Timberlake has an ownership stake in the Memphis Grizzlies, who faced the L.A. team in California. At the arena, Timberlake decided to try his hand at half-court shots and proved he has Drake-grade skills. He sunk two in a row, and TMZ shared video evidence.

The Grizzlies weren’t so lucky against the Lakers, losing 102 to 116.

Watch JT show off his skills here:

 

