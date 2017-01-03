Click here to find the latest information on the tragedy in Oakland, and find out how you can help.

Demi Lovato Challenge is the Next Big Dance Craze

January 3, 2017 12:56 PM
Filed Under: Demi Lovato

By Amanda Wicks

If the #MannequinChallenge and “JuJu On That Beat” defined the dance crazes that took off in 2016 then it looks as though dance-happy fans aren’t going to have to wait long for something new. 2017 is already raring to compete.

Related: Mariah Carey Shares Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato

Up-and-coming rapper Kandi Reign shared a dance routine to her new track, “I Feel Like Demi Lovato,” in late December, and it didn’t take long for the #DemiLovatoChallenge to go viral. In fact, Lovato herself even tweeted approval. “Umm.. this is giving me LIFE,” she shared yesterday (January 2nd) along with several cry-laughing and touchdown emojis.

So far no celebrities have yet shared their own take on the dance (unlike the immensely popular #MannequinChallenge), but fans across the globe have been posting their versions online. Check out Kandi Reign’s video below, which shows her and three friends breaking down the #DemiLovato.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live