Alice Celebrates Turning 21 With Tickets To BottleRock Napa Valley

January 3, 2017 8:10 AM
Filed Under: BottleRock Napa Valley

Alice turns 21 this year… and we’re partying all year. We’re kicking off our 21st Birthday year with tickets to BottleRock Napa Valley Presented by JaM Cellars returning May 26th – 28th featuring:

MAROON 5 – FOO FIGHTERS – TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS
MACKLEMORE – MODEST MOUSE – FITZ AND THE TANTRUMS – LIVE
MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD – GAVIN DEGRAW
AND MORE!

HERE’S HOW TO WIN:

Listen on the 05’s at 9a, noon, 3p and 5p for the cue to call. Caller 97 instantly grabs a pair of 3-day GA tickets to join Alice at Bottlerock Napa Valley!

Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning at 10am! Grab the complete 2017 line-up and purchase your tickets at www.BottleRockNapaValley.com.

