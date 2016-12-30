Win ‘La La Land’ Movie Passes This Weekend On Alice

This weekend on Alice, sing and dance your way into the New Year with Run of Engagement passes to see LA LA LAND starring Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, and John Legend! LA LA LAND has been nominated for 7 Golden Globe Awards! Playing in theaters now.

Here’s how to win:

(12/30 – 1/1/17) Listen from noon to 5 for your cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 instantly wins a pair of Run of Engagement passes to see LA LA LAND while it’s playing in theaters. Rated PG 13.

Written and directed by Academy Award® nominee Damien Chazelle, LA LA LAND tells the story of Mia [Emma Stone], an aspiring actress, and Sebastian [Ryan Gosling], a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams. Nominated for 7 Golden Globe Awards! Check it out at www.lalaland.movie/.



.