Click here to find the latest information on the tragedy in Oakland, and find out how you can help.

The 9 Best-Selling Singles of 2016

December 28, 2016 1:15 PM
Filed Under: Justin Timberlake, The Chainsmokers, Twenty One Pilots

JT tops the singles sales charts with over 2 million copies of ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling!’

The Chainsmokers, despite never releasing an album, scored two hits in the top 9 for 2016.

Here is the full top 9 for 2016:

9. Rihanna ‘Work’ (featuring Drake) – Sold 1,758,000 copies
8. The Chainsmokers ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ (featuring Daya) – Sold 1,763,000 copies
7. Justin Bieber ‘Love Yourself’ – Sold 1,805,000 copies
6. twenty one pilots ‘Stressed Out’ – Sold 1,839,000 copies
5. Drake ‘One Dance’ (featuring WizKid & Kyla) – Sold 1,982,000 copies
4. Lukas Graham ‘7 Years’ – Sold 2,089,000 copies
3. The Chainsmokers ‘Closer’ (featuring Halsey) – Sold 2,124,000 copies
2. Flo Rida ‘My House’ – Sold 2,217,000 copies
1. Justin Timberlake ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling!’ – Sold 2,438,000 copies

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live