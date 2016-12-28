The 9 Best-Selling Singles of 2016

JT tops the singles sales charts with over 2 million copies of ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling!’

The Chainsmokers, despite never releasing an album, scored two hits in the top 9 for 2016.

Here is the full top 9 for 2016:

9. Rihanna ‘Work’ (featuring Drake) – Sold 1,758,000 copies

8. The Chainsmokers ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ (featuring Daya) – Sold 1,763,000 copies

7. Justin Bieber ‘Love Yourself’ – Sold 1,805,000 copies

6. twenty one pilots ‘Stressed Out’ – Sold 1,839,000 copies

5. Drake ‘One Dance’ (featuring WizKid & Kyla) – Sold 1,982,000 copies

4. Lukas Graham ‘7 Years’ – Sold 2,089,000 copies

3. The Chainsmokers ‘Closer’ (featuring Halsey) – Sold 2,124,000 copies

2. Flo Rida ‘My House’ – Sold 2,217,000 copies

1. Justin Timberlake ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling!’ – Sold 2,438,000 copies