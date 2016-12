BottleRock Napa Valley returns May 26 – May 28, 2017 featuring the best in live music, food, wine, and craft brew.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR FOR JANUARY 3RD AT 8AM for the big BottleRock line-up announcement with Sarah and Vinnie … AND then get set for January 4th when tickets go on sale at 10:00AM.

Visit www.BottleRockNapaValley.com for more info.