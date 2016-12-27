Top 9 Best-Selling Albums Of 2016

The top spot is held by Adele for the second year in a row. Last year, she sold more than 7 million copies of her critically acclaimed third album ’25’.

The list does NOT include streaming or individual track downloads (but does include full album downloads).

Here are the top sellers for 2016:

9. Rihanna Anti – Sold 591,000 copies

8. Pentatonix A Pentatonix Christmas – Sold 639,000 copies

7. Prince The Very Best of Prince – Sold 660,000 copies

6. twenty one pilots Blurryface – Sold 678,000 copies

5. Hamilton Original Cast Album – Sold 739,000 copies

4. Chris Stapleton Traveller – Sold 1,042,000 copies

3. Beyoncé Lemonade – Sold 1,527,000 copies

2. Drake Views – Sold 1,579,000 copies

1. Adele 25 – Sold 1,684,000 copies