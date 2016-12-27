Click here to find the latest information on the tragedy in Oakland, and find out how you can help.

Top 5 Secret Shows Of 2016

December 27, 2016 11:28 AM
2016 was another great year for the Sarah and Vinnie Secret Show! Here are the top-rated shows of the year!

1. Sarah And Vinnie’s Secret Show Podcast: 2.25.2016
A full show today, with a live studio audience: stage four cancer, marijuana lube, a response to bad advice about the boss taking stuff from work, and compromising in your relationship!

2. Sarah And Vinnie’s Secret Show Podcast: 4.26.2016
The health benefits of E-cigs, an update on Michael Strahan and Kid Rock, and bad advice: getting your man to move in with you, figuring out how to have sex with your partner, and connecting with an old friend!

3. Sarah And Vinnie’s Secret Show Podcast: 6.29.2016
Massaging the boobs, a nice email from a Secret Show (only) listener, and bad advice: who pays what in the relationship, and never arriving!

4. Sarah And Vinnie’s Secret Show Podcast: 1.04.2016
Sending Riley to college, being able to determine whether or not the chamber has been cleaned, and it’s a s*#$ show!

5. Sarah And Vinnie’s Secret Show Podcast: 1.14.2016
What’s great about California, Quentin Tarantino films, Hooman’s search for a whittler, lemonphobia, what we would do if we won the lottery, and bad advice: cutting out the married guy, and leading somebody on!

