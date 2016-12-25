Alice’s New Year’s Eve Party Blitz

Alice is sending out 2016 in style! To celebrate, we’re getting you on the guest list to some of the hottest New Year’s Eve parties, dinners, and shows!

For a chance to win, listen to Alice on the :05s at 10a, noon, 3p, and 5 December 26 thru December 29 for the cue to call. When you hear it, call the Alice studio at 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 97 instantly wins the announced New Year’s Eve prize. You must be 21 or older to win.

Here’s a quick look at the NYE party prizes from Alice!

WINE COUNTRY NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER AT FAIRMONT SONOMA MISSION INN

The Inn will serve as a backdrop for Wine Country’s hottest New Year’s Eve festivities – an unparalleled seven-course wine-paired dinner in Santé (7:00pm seating) followed by dancing and a Veuve Clicquot midnight toast in the Lobby Living Room. Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa is located at 100 Boyes Drive, Sonoma, CA 95416. www.fairmont.com/sonoma

GET YOUR LAUGH ON THIS NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH COMEDY COUNTDOWN 2016!

Cobb’s Comedy Club presents: Comedy Countdown 2016! Laugh out loud this New Year’s Eve with an all-star lineup with Greg Fitzsimmons, Beth Stelling, Phil Hanley, Nick Youssef, Emo Philips, Conor Kellicutt, hosted by Gary Cannon. Get tickets at cobbscomedy.com! Show starts at 7p. 18+ older club. Two drink minimum per person that is not included in these tickets. Cobb’s Comedy Club is located at 915 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133. www.cobbscomedy.com

PRIVATE NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY FOR TWO AT FAIRMONT SAN FRANCISCO!

Celebrate the end of 2016 with New Year’s Eve night accommodation at Fairmont San Francisco and enjoy a complimentary champagne amenity and private New Year’s Eve party for two! Fairmont San Francisco is located at 950 Mason Street, San Francisco, CA 94108. www.fairmont.com/sanfrancisco

JUSTICE AT THE ARMORY

Celebrate the end of 2016 with Grammy nominated DJ duo Justice at the San Francisco Armory on New Year’s Eve! Tickets on sale now at www.goldenvoice.com. San Francisco Armory is located at 1800 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94103. Show is Saturday, Dec 31, 2016 at 9:00PM. Venue is 21 & over ONLY.

NEWS YEARS EVE DINNER FOR TWO AND MIDNIGHT COUNTDOWN FROM CLAREMONT CLUB AND SPA!

Indulge with a five-course prix-fixe dinner in Meritage with wine pairing. Decadent dishes and seasonal ingredients make this menu truly worthy of a celebration (6pm seating). Claremont Club and Spa is located at 41 Tunnel Road, Berkeley, CA 94705. www.fairmont.com/claremont

INFUSION LOUNGE – GET READY FOR A NIGHT TO REMEMBER

Experience the dawn of a New Year at San Francisco’s premier nightlife destination, Infusion Lounge! This year for NYE, Infusion Lounge provides a bar none experience with chic & elegant decor, and sounds by the industry’s best DJs. Celebrate with DJ Jami as he keeps the dancefloor moving all night long! Infusion Lounge is located at 124 Ellis Street, San Francisco, CA 94102. www.infusionloungesf.com

“POP THE CORK” NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER FOR TWO AT FAIRMONT SAN JOSE!

“Pop the cork” on a sensational new year! Set to the music of a live band, the celebration will begin in Fountain Restaurant at 7:00 pm with a dazzling Moët & Chandon reception. Following the reception, an over-the-top dinner prepared by Executive Chef Anthony Hsia and his talented culinary team will be served with Moët & Chandon pairings. After dinner, the event will lead into an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration with live music, dancing and a full cash bar. Fairmont San Jose is located at 170 South Market Street, San Jose, CA 95113. www.fairmont.com/sanjose