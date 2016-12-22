Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.22.2016

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –New Years Eve plans, the dissolution of the Soviet Union, young people living with their parents at an all time high, and the security guard who loves himself!

7-8am –An update on Alan Thicke, Snoop Dogg does Secret Santa on Reddit, somebody may have new boobs, the NFL games this weekend, a few skin care tips for hairy dudes, and 2016’s most frequently missed pronounced words!

8-9am –The amazing Scott Capurro calls in, ‘Bridalplasty’ contestant murdered with hammer, Rob Kardashian’s family distances themselves from Blac Chyna, Ivanka Trump accosted by passenger on Jetblue flight, the outdated phones of the world, California’s birthrates at record lows, and how somebody handled a bad parker!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

