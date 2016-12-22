Click here to find the latest information on the tragedy in Oakland, and find out how you can help.

Miley Cyrus’ Family Christmas Photo With Liam Hemsworth is Here

Have yourself a Miley little Christmas. December 22, 2016 6:32 AM
By Hayden Wright

Miley Cyrus’ enthusiasm for ugly Christmas sweaters is well known, but she kept it even more casual for a Cyrus family holiday photo. Miley’s sister Brandi shared an Instagram captioned “Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing,” in which Miley stands front and center wearing what appears to be a comfy robe. Her betrothed Liam Hemsworth also joined for the picture, proving just how tight their bond has become since they got engaged in May.

Over on her own Instagram page, Miley shared a photo with her parents, Billy Ray and Trish. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Cyrus residence.

Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing 🎄

A photo posted by Brandi Cyrus (@brandicyrus) on

❤️💚❤️💚MaMa & DaDa ❤️💚❤️💚

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

