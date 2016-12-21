Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.21.2016

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Kanye West officially cancels all shows for the future, Rob Kardashian was beaten, Ashley Madison, it’s Secret Santa time, and being allergic to wifi!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –Richard Marx: the hero, Metallica singer James Hetfield says he moved out of San Francisco because he was ‘sick of the elitist attitudes’, the Yellow ribbon, and receiving a crappy present!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –Bill Murray & Brothers planning ‘Caddyshack’-themed bar in Chicago suburbs, suspect arrested for murder of missing former bridal reality show contestant, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom visit a children’s hospital as Santa and Mrs. Claus, and what to get or not to get people for Christmas!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!