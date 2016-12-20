Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.20.2016

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Pearl Jam, Joan Baez, Tupac lead Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2017 class, Petra Kvitova ‘fortunate to be alive’ after suffering hand injury in knife, Berlin cops ‘admit they have the WRONG man’ and armed terror trucker who slaughtered 12 at Xmas market, ranking the airports, and Phubbing!

7-8am –Richards Marx is bad ass, more on the Rob and Chyna debacle, Harry Connick Jr. talks to Fifty Cent about his wingman, Donald Trump taking office soon, Millennium Tower breaks record nets $13 million for penthouse, where to hide the Christmas presents, and the gifts we want most!

8-9am –Eastern vs. California King sized beds, Casey Affleck SNL promotes his new sad movie, Amy Schumer buys back her fathers farm, Califorina bar reportedly selling 40-oz bottles of Colt 45 with brown bag for $15, flyer who ‘forgot’ his clothes checks in to an airport wearing just a pair of tiny speedos, and texts!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, we peak for the week with the movies reviews: ‘Passengers’ and ‘Why Him’, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

